Scan to pay

Wipay is eyeing a bigger role in the digital payment market with its Scan2pay technology, using QR codes to make payments.

The online payment company, which has been signing several agreements with various merchants in recent weeks, is pushing its touchless Scan2pay technology, taking advantage of the public's desire to touch fewer surfaces in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kibwe McGann, country manager of Wipay Jamaica, outlined that “Scan2pay is the perfect tool for tradesmen, artisans, mobile service providers, delivery companies, tour/taxi operators, hairdressers, nail techs and existing brick and mortar businesses.” With the technology, he said Wipay is seeking to bring credit and debit card acceptance to every business in Jamaica, using a unique QR code that is linked directly to the business' bank account.

McGann added: “Scan2pay would be free to use and does not require the business to own or lease any card payment hardware, require charging, paper rolls or even a data connection. Scan2pay is applicable to every industry for anyone who wants to receive credit or debit cards without a physical machine.”

With Scan2pay, the card owner never hands over his card to make payment as the entire transaction is done on the customers phone using a secure payment environment.

Scan2pay is a solution developed by WiPay to help drive financial services equity to all business types in Jamaica with the ability to accept point of sale payments despite your business size.

In 2020, the Bank of Jamaica reported a total of 16,057 point-of-sale terminals in Jamaica, processing over $11 billion monthly.

WiPay, founded in 2018, is now the Caribbean's leading fintech company, operating in Trinidad, Grenada, Guyana, Barbados, St Lucia, and Jamaica. WiPay is a Mastercard Partner company and the Caribbean's only payment facilitator on MasterCard and Visa Card Networks.