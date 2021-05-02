Scholarships, grants for 33 Meadowbrook High students

THIRTY-three students from grades eight to 11 at Meadowbrook High School have received financial relief in the form of scholarships and grants from the Meadowbrook High School (MHS) Canada and New York alumni associations.

The MHS Alumni Association Canada chapter through its Meadowbrook Alumni Association Canada Awards (MACA) would annually award four students — two boys and two girls — from grade eight a three-year scholarship towards their education and assist with payment for five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects per student. However, this year 15 students were awarded scholarships with seven receiving one-time grants, through the MACA programme.

The New York chapter, which usually awards scholarships to grade 10 students, increased its support across the board to include a wider cross-section of students based on the additional financial constraints that are being faced by many of the students, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year they awarded scholarships to 11 students.

The New York chapter was established in 1995 and the Canadian chapter in 2005. The combined programme is a scholarship with a difference, as the assistance goes way beyond just meeting some of the financial needs of the awardees. Students who received both the MACA and New York scholarships will be monitored on an ongoing basis over the period of the scholarships, with the support of the principal and teachers, to ensure that they maintain the standards that qualified them for the scholarship.

President of the Canada MHS Alumni Association, Wayne Swaby, expressed his commitment to the programme and is pleased that the association was able to alleviate some of the hardships that students and parents are experiencing.

Swaby said, “An investment in a child is an investment in the future for all of us. As past students, it is our humble pleasure to be able to invest in the future of our young people. The MHS Alumni Association, Canada Chapter exists to provide support to the students, faculty and infrastructure at Meadowbrook High School. We are very encouraged by the demonstrable potential of our amazing recipients and we are confident that with the continued support of their parents/guardians, they will prevail and their lights will shine in true Meadowbrook spirit.”

President of the MHS Alumni Association, New York Chapter Nadine Moulton Soares stated that the scholarships have been a long-standing focal point for the association, which believes that “keeping our children's education as top priority is the way to grow”.

Meanwhile, Carol McNair, executive member of the MHS Past Students' Association, Jamaica, has been assigned as the programme liaison officer and will focus on maintaining the integrity of the programme. Her functions also include building relationships with the students and their parents/guardians through regular communication and assessment.

Further, McNair believes that there should be a more holistic approach to education and that this will help to create a more rounded student.

“I became involved in the past students' association to give back to my alma mater, and what better way to fulfil my desire than through the scholarship programme. I encourage other past students to come on board as we collectively seek to improve the quality of our students' lives, in order that Meadowbrook High School will maintain the high standards that we experienced as students at the school,” she said.

Meadowbrook High School Principal Kevin Facey said it takes a village to raise a child and he believes it is the will, effort and energy of those who have gone before who must reach back and gently but firmly carry the younger ones into the world ahead.

“It is the alumni who would have benefited from 'the hand at their elbow' when they were an errant adolescent. It takes the collective effort of families, friends, educators and past students to help our students to make their way into the world, which can be harsh, dispassionate and quick to disregard the unprepared. I applaud the work of the MHS Alumni, Canada and New York associations, plus the local chapter for all the work they have done in the past, but even more for the work that they have done in the last year. You have all truly exemplified the motto Ita Splendeat Lvx Vestra — Let your light so shine,” Facey said.