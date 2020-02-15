School Feeding Initiative to get massive donation from Restaurants of Jamaica

Thursday, February 20, will mark the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ), Nutrition Products Limited (NPL) and the Government of Jamaica acting through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

This agreement will see ROJ donating $4.5 million to the National School Feeding Programme under it’s ‘Add Hope’ outreach initiative. The aim of this venture is to feed basic and primary school children in need across Jamaica.

This event will also include ROJ’s cheque presentation to NPL. In attendance will be Minister without portfolio within the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Karl Samuda; his Permanent Secretary, Dr Grace McLean; CEO of NPL, Andrew Narine; and Mark Myers, Managing Director of ROJ, along with other key members of the group. Of special note will be the attendance of top goal-scoring schools Clarendon College and Jamaica College whose united goal-scoring efforts contributed a significant sum of money being donated to the programme through the KFC Schoolboy Football Goals for Meals initiative.