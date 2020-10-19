School to be renamed in honour of track star Veronica Campbell-Brown

A school in

Trelawny is to be renamed in honour of Jamaican track and field star Veronica

Campbell-Brown.

It is understood that Troy Primary School will be renamed in honour of their most famous alum, who attended the institution before going on to Vere Technical High School.

The renaming has already been approved by Cabinet and should be carried out in short order.

Veronica Campbell-Brown has had a medal-laden career on the track, winning almost everything from the junior level to the senior level. She is also married to former sprinter Omar Brown with whom she shares a daughter.