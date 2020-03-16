Schools closed amid coronavirus fears

Schools closed amid coronavirus fearsMonday, March 16, 2020
|
The Government of Saint LuciaÂ has said that all educational institutions on the island will be closed effective March 16, 2020.
According to the ministry the closure which is to remain in effect until April 13, 2020, is in an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and reduce the potential for transmission.
The decision was taken on Saturday, March 14, 2020, following a meeting with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and his cabinet of ministers, including health officials.
The latest developments coincides with the Easter break.
