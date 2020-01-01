Scientist building machine to travel back in time

Scientist building machine to travel back in timeWednesday, January 01, 2020
Do you ever wish you could travel back in time? Well, there’s someone out there who’s trying to make this possible. He’s a scientist and his name is Ron Mallett.
Mallet is an astrophysicist, and the 74 year-old psychics professor at the university of Connecticut has dedicated most of his adult life to researching the possibility of time travel.
He’s come up with the scientific equations and principles from which he says a time machine could be created.
But you see BUZZ Fam, Mallet has concluded that time travel may not be possible in his lifetime, even though the sole purpose of his research is to travel back in time to see his father again.
When Mallet was 10 years-old his father died suddenly of a heart attack. But his father has instilled a love for reading in Mallet, and after reading the classic sci-fi novel “The Time Machine”, Mallet has believed anything is possible since.
