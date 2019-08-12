Scientists a step closer to curing Ebola

Scientists a step closer to curing EbolaMonday, August 12, 2019
|
Scientists were a step closer on
Monday to a cure for Ebola after two of four drugs in a clinical trial were
found to significantly increase survival rates.
The study began last November in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but its current phase will now be stopped.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a statement that all future patients will be switched over to the two treatments that have shown positive results.
“The preliminary results in 499 study participants indicated that individuals receiving REGN-EB3 or mAb114 had a greater chance of survival compared to participants in the other two arms,” according to the health authority.
The NIH added the final analysis of the data would occur in late September or early October. The NIH, Democratic Republic of Congo health authorities and the World Health Organization praised the team of individuals who have worked under extremely difficult conditions to carry out this study.
Jeremy Farrar, director of Britain’s Wellcome Trust research charity, said the development would undoubtedly save lives.
He said: “Thanks to this trial, we are starting to understand which treatments to offer to patients in this and future outbreaks. The more we learn about these two treatments, and how they can complement the public health response, including contact tracing and vaccination, the closer we can get to turning Ebola from a terrifying disease to one that is preventable and treatable.”
More than 1,800 people have died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since Ebola broke out there in August last year. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals, then spreads among humans through direct contact with the blood or other secretions of infected people or with surfaces contaminated with their fluids.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy