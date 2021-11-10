Scores dodge deportation flight to Jamaica after last minute legal challenges

Scores dodge deportation flight to Jamaica after last minute legal challengesWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
A raft of last minute legal challenges mounted by lawyers helped scores of Jamaican nationals to remain in the UK.
Only four persons arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday (November 10) via a Home Office charter plane.
Initially, the plane, which seats 350 persons, was to transport fifty individuals, facing deportation, to the island.
However, the number was significantly reduced after lawyers mounted a series of challenges, some using laws designed to protect people against modern slavery.
In addition, a COVID-19 outbreak at an immigration centre – led to some being removed from the flight.
According to the Daily Mail, the original cohort slated for deportation, included criminals convicted of rape, paedophilia, kidnapping and assault.
Others were immigration offenders with no right to remain in the UK.
