Scores get COVID vaccine at National Arena

Friday, August 06, 2021

The National Arena was buzzing with activity yesterday as scores of Jamaicans turned out to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff photographer Karl Mclarty captured highlights.

