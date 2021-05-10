Scores line Mandeville street for procession of former Manchester custos

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Members of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Manchester chapter and employees of the Consolidated Health Services lined a section of Caledonia Road in Mandeville to get a glimpse of a procession for the late Dr Gilbert Allen last Wednesday.

Allen, a medical doctor and former managing director of Consolidated Health Services, in recent years was lauded by the LMAJ for his instrumental role in the training of justices of the Peace in Manchester.

He died on Friday, April 16 at his Mandeville home after ailing for years. He served as custos of Manchester for 17 years, from 1994 to 2011.