Scores of congregants fined under DRMA for being at alleged ritual held during curfew hours

Scores of congregants fined under DRMA for being at alleged ritual held during curfew hoursWednesday, October 27, 2021
|
Thirty-nine members of the Pathway International Kingdom Restoration Ministries were fined a total of JM $1,170,000 when they appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday ( October 27).
The congregants were last week charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
All of the congregants pleaded guilty to the charges and were each fined JMD 30,000 or two days in prison.
In addition congregant, 31-year-old Andre Ruddock of Lower King Street, Montego Bay in St. James has been charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Murder.
The leader of the church Kevin Smith, who was also to be charged, died on Monday.
Smith died while being transported from Montego Bay to Kingston to face charges connected to suspected ritual killings.
The police on October 17 arrived at the organizationâ€™s Montego Bay church after receiving reports of a stabbing incident during a ritual at the church.
A shootout is said to have ensued.
Two congregants died after their throats were slit in the bizarre incident.
