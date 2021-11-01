Scores support COVID-19 vaccine blitz backed by KFC, Flow

Scores support COVID-19 vaccine blitz backed by KFC, FlowMonday, November 01, 2021
|
Scores of Jamaicans yesterday supported a COVID-19 vaccine blitz on Harbour Street, downtown Kingston, as private sector companies offered incentives to those who took the jab.
Here are some pictorial highlights:
Photo 1: Some of the people who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination blitz, sponsored by KFC and Flow, at 19 Harbour Street, Kingston, yesterday.
Photo 2: Kevaughn Irving of Spectrum Management Authority gives 71-year-old Delcie Williams a KFC gift voucher and Flow credit after she received her first COVID-19 vaccine at 19 Harbour Street, Kingston, yesterday.
Photo 3: Kevaughn Irving of Spectrum Management Authority (left) hands Roger Plummer a KFC gift voucher and Flow credit after he took the COVID-19 vaccine during the blitz at 19 Harbour Street, downtown Kingston, yesterday.
Photo 4: Renee Lewis, a 21-year-old resident of Southside, central Kingston, displays her KFC gift voucher and Flow credit that she got as incentives for taking the COVID-19 vaccine during the blitz at 19 Harbour Street yesterday.
(Photos: Karl Mclarty)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy