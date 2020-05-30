Scotia app will no longer attract data charges in Jamaica

Scotiabank customers now have

zero-rated data access to the newly relaunched Scotiabank mobile app via both

major telecommunications networks â€“ Digicel and Flow.

This announcement follows widespread efforts by the bank to encourage the increased use of digital transactions as Jamaica navigates the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

David Noel, President and CEO of Scotia Group shared that the institution prioritised easier access as part of its ongoing digital transformation programme to better serve customers.

Scotiabank said it began offering mobile banking access without data charges on the Digicel network in February 2019 and recently coordinated the same access with C&W Business Solutions for Scotiabank customers on the Flow network.

Customers must have a data plan in order to access this option but using the Scotia Caribbean mobile app is zero rated and will not attract data charges.

This latest offer follows the recent upgrade of the Scotia mobile banking app in March 2020.

Scotiabank says online and mobile banking transactions now account for approximately 22 per cent of its total transactions while in-branch transactions now account for 10 per cent.