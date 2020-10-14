Scotia Group Jamaica to get new President and CEO

Scotia Group

Jamaica will get soon a new President and CEO, as it has been announced that Audrey

Tugwell Henry will fill the post come January 1.

Tugwell Henry will replace David Noel, who is slated to return to Canada to lead the Scotiaâ€™s Atlantic region.

Prior to this appointment, Tugwell Henry had been working in the financial industry for three decades. However, since 2017, she has been responsible for retail banking at Scotia Group Jamaica.

She is the second woman to hold the post. Jacqueline Sharp resigned from the position in 2017 after serving that capacity for four years.