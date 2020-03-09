Scotiabank announces strategic initiative with Mastercard in four Caribbean markets

Scotiabank announced that it has entered into a seven-year agreement with Mastercard to provide an enhanced digital customer experience and new debit cards in four Caribbean countries.

The countries are The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The relationship will promote payments innovation focused on consumer experience, growth, and development of new added-value services across different channels and devices.

“Our relationship with Mastercard will bring innovative debit card solutions to our customers. At Scotiabank, digital is a key pillar of our business strategy. We work hard as an organization to enhance our digital experience, and this initiative will contribute to consolidating this position in these four Caribbean markets,” said Brendan King, senior vice-president of International Banking at Scotiabank.

The agreement will provide Scotiabank debit cardholders with innovative 24/7 solutions, including advancements in eCommerce and digital wallets with enhanced security features, a new rewards platform, and life-cycle management, among other improvements.

“We are thrilled to join efforts with Scotiabank to deliver customer-centric solutions in The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominican Republic and Jamaica,” said Marcelo Tangioni, president of the Caribbean Division at Mastercard. “Both Mastercard and Scotiabank are focused on advancing consumers’ digital payments experience, and we look forward to the benefits for the cardholders as a result of this initiative,” added Dalton Fowles, Country Manager of Mastercard for Jamaica.