Scotiabank imposes operational changes given COVID-19 restrictions

Scotiabank has announced changes to its

branch operations in an effort to protect customers and staff against the

threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The bank will be imposing social distancing, which has been recommended as one of the best ways to slow down or stop the spread of the highly contagious disease. In light of the guidance around public health, Scotiabank will be restricting the number of customers allowed in its banking halls.

Additionally, the bank will be restricting the services offered in branch to those that cannot be conducted via one of its other channels. In recent years, Scotiabank has been enhancing its alternate channels to allow customers additional choice and convenience.

Full-service Automated Banking Machines (ABMs) may be used to make cash or cheque deposits or to withdraw cash up to $100,000. Customers can also make credit card or Scotia loan payments using these machines.

Scotia Online and the new Scotia mobile banking app are also available to customers free of cost, 24 hours per day. Transactions that may be conducted using these channels include bill payment, loan payment, funds transfer between personal accounts of to any account at a local bank, mobile phone top-up and review of account balance and account activity.

Similarly, Scotia Insurance and Scotia Investments clients are being asked to use the Contact Centre and online channels for assistance or advice and to only visit branches for services that cannot be accessed remotely.

Changes to operating hours

Effective Thursday (March 19), Scotiabank will give senior citizens priority access to all branches for the first 30 minutes after opening. The general public will be admitted thereafter.

Effective next Monday (March 23) all branches will open to the public at 9:00 am and close at 1:30 pm. Senior Citizens will get priority access to branch services between 9:00 am and 9:30 am.

Scotiabank encourages all customers to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their health and wellbeing as we manage through this difficult time.