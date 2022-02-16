Scotiabank marks 132nd anniversary with donation to bridge the 'digital divide'

SCOTIABANK Jamaica Foundation has donated 132 tablets valued at $3.9 million that will benefit 13 schools across the island through the 'Digital Divide 2022' programme being spearheaded by the United Way of Jamaica.

The programme is aimed at providing Internet-enabled devices for students in rural and underserved schools across the island.

The schools set to benefit from this tranche of devices include: The Jamaica School For the Blind, Carron Hall High School, Sydney Pagon Agricultural High School, Llandilo School of Special Education, Port Antonio High School, Buff Bay High School, Herbert Morrison Technical High School, Montego Bay High School, Seaforth High School, Ocho Rios High School, York Castle High School, the Women's Centre Foundation of Jamaica, and the Anchovy High School.

“The programme will benefit youth that are challenged by physical disabilities, those from rural families dependent on agriculture or tourism for income generation, teenage mothers and other disadvantaged youth,” explained Stephannie Coy, CEO, United Way of Jamaica. She also expressed gratitude to the bank on behalf of the schools and students.

“The Scotia Jamaica Foundation continues to support and empower our youth through education. We do this because we believe that access to a good education is critical in providing economic stability and resilience for families and their communities,” said Audrey Tugwell Henry, president & CEO — Scotiabank Jamaica, during a brief handover ceremony hosted at the Scotia Centre Head Office in downtown, Kingston.

“Though most schools are now open, we know that their schedules are still not back to normal, with some still engaging in blended modalities. We are also cognisant that many students are still without some of the vital tools that they need to be successful,” Tugwell Henry added.

She further explained that the number of tablets has significance to Scotiabank. “This year we are celebrating 132 years of unbroken service to Jamaica. Our donation of 132 tablets today commemorates this special milestone for the bank,” Tugwell Henry said.

Representatives from three of the schools, the Jamaica School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, York Castle and Seaforth High, were on hand to accept their tablets.

Sean Harvey, guidance counsellor, at the school for the blind, noted that “technology allows for our students to get that competitive advantage, despite their disability. These tablets that are equipped with screen-reading technology are extremely vital and will significantly benefit our students. We are very grateful to the Scotiabank Jamaica Foundation and the United Way of Jamaica.”

The donation also forms part of an ongoing effort by Scotiabank to foster economic resilience through its ScotiaRISE programme. Under this global umbrella, the bank's philanthropic efforts are currently focused on increasing high school graduation rates, post-secondary enrolment and providing opportunities for disadvantaged communities.