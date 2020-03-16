Scotiabank New Kingston branch reopened following COVID-19 scare

Scotiabank reopened its New Kingston branch, which has been closed since last Thursday following news that one of Jamaica’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus had contact with staff members there during a visit.

In a news release on the weekend, Scotiabank said it decided to re-open the branch following consultations with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The consultations were to ensure that all protocols to protect customers and employees are followed prior to reopening.

The bank added that it has heightened the requirements for branch and ATM cleaning throughout its banking network, as an extra precaution. Customers were reminded that they can use Scotia online banking or the new Scotia mobile banking application to pay bills, transfer funds between accounts and to others, top-up mobile phones or check account activity.

Scotiabank emphasized that the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and communities are a top priority and reminded of its commitment to providing support as we address the threat of the COVID 19 virus. In its news release last week announcing of the branch closure on Thursday, Scotiabank said the branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not be reopened until it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total to fifteen recorded in Jamaica so far.