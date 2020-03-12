Scotiabank shuts down New Kingston branch, staff asked to self-isolate amid COVID-19 fears

Scotiabank shuts down New Kingston branch, staff asked to self-isolate amid COVID-19 fearsThursday, March 12, 2020
|
Scotiabank Jamaica temporarily closed its
Knutsford Boulevard branch in New Kingston on Wednesday (March 11) after learning
one of the island’s two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
visited the location earlier this week.
“We have been advised that one of the two confirmed local COVID-19 patients visited our New Kingston branch and was in contact with some staff members. As a precaution, we have decided to close the branch and ask the staff members who came in contact with the person to self-isolate for 14 days,” Scotiabank said in a statement on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear from the issued statement which of the two infected patients visited the branch.
The company further noted that it will be working with officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to get affected staff members tested, as well as to ensure “all appropriate protocols are observed”.
“Our main priority is the safety of our employees and customers. The branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not reopen until we believe it is safe to do so,” the island’s second-largest bank said.
Scotiabank added that customers who need in-branch services will be asked to visit its Oxford Road or Half-Way-Tree branches or any other branch convenient to them.
Scotiabank also strongly urged customers who have not yet signed up for online banking to do so at this time “to avail themselves of our digital banking options which can be used from anywhere at any time.”
The company said it apologises to its customers for any inconvenience caused.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy