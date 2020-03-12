Scotiabank shuts down New Kingston branch, staff asked to self-isolate amid COVID-19 fears

Scotiabank Jamaica temporarily closed its

Knutsford Boulevard branch in New Kingston on Wednesday (March 11) after learning

one of the island’s two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

visited the location earlier this week.

“We have been advised that one of the two confirmed local COVID-19 patients visited our New Kingston branch and was in contact with some staff members. As a precaution, we have decided to close the branch and ask the staff members who came in contact with the person to self-isolate for 14 days,” Scotiabank said in a statement on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear from the issued statement which of the two infected patients visited the branch.

The company further noted that it will be working with officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to get affected staff members tested, as well as to ensure “all appropriate protocols are observed”.

“Our main priority is the safety of our employees and customers. The branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not reopen until we believe it is safe to do so,” the island’s second-largest bank said.

Scotiabank added that customers who need in-branch services will be asked to visit its Oxford Road or Half-Way-Tree branches or any other branch convenient to them.

Scotiabank also strongly urged customers who have not yet signed up for online banking to do so at this time “to avail themselves of our digital banking options which can be used from anywhere at any time.”

The company said it apologises to its customers for any inconvenience caused.