Scotiabank supports UNICEF's COVID-19 vaccination programmes

SCOTIABANK has announced that it is supporting UNICEF's COVID-19 vaccination roll-out and preparedness programmes across four territories in the Caribbean — Barbados, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago with a contribution of CAD$250,000.

UNICEF has been a key ally in the region's vaccine distribution efforts.

In recent weeks, some Caribbean territories have received their first batches of COVID-19 vaccine as part of the global effort between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

UNICEF has been working with local ministries of health in each of these territories on its communication and educational campaigns and Scotiabank said its donation will help strengthen advocacy through multi-channel community engagement activities, focusing on driving adult vaccination as an important step towards controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased to collaborate with UNICEF in support of their vaccine rollout efforts and education programs. As community members, it's important we do our part to help mitigate the health and economic impacts across the Caribbean so we can get beyond this pandemic safely,” said Anya Schnoor, executive vice-president, Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay, Scotiabank.

At the same time, Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF representative for Jamaica, said, “We are grateful to Scotiabank for standing alongside Jamaica in such a critical moment of need. Their contribution will help us further support the Ministry of Health & Wellness on the national vaccine roll-out by establishing focus groups to help meet public demand for information that is responsive to their needs. We continue to welcome such impactful private sector collaboration in helping to boost our COVID-19 response and reduce the harmful secondary impacts of the pandemic upon children and their families.”