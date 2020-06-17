Scotiabank to remove monthly banking fees come August

Scotiabank to remove monthly banking fees come AugustWednesday, June 17, 2020
|
Scotiabank Jamaica has advised customers to
say goodbye to those pesky monthly fees, as it looks to transition to real-time
billing effective Saturday, August 1.
In a statement to customers on Wednesday (June 17), President and CEO David Noel said the decision comes from greater efforts to help consumers understand and manage the overall charges to their deposit accounts.
“We are removing your recurring Monthly Account Fee and, instead, will be charging fees as transactions occur. For example, when you complete an ATM withdrawal, the ATM transaction fee plus General Consumption Tax (GCT), will be generated and billed immediately to your account,” he explained.
“This change gives you full transparency on each service charge and gives you the flexibility to better manage and take control of charges to your account. You will only incur charges for the transactions you conduct. You are not required to take any action as a result of this change. All other terms and conditions of your account remain the same,” the statement continued.
Put simply, your Scotiabank fees will now be charged in real-time so it will be easier for you to understand exactly what you are paying for.
At the same time, all online and mobile banking transactions remain free.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy