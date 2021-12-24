Scotiabank treats 1,600 health-care workers at CRH

MORE than 1,600 health-care workers at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James were recognised Tuesday for their selfless efforts in the face of an almost two-year fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, during a Christmas luncheon held by the Scotia Jamaica Foundation on the grounds of the hospital.

Scotiabank staff and volunteers from its branches across the island, helped to make the day a memorable one for the healthcare workers as they continue to rise to the demands of treating COVID-19 patients, potentially at significant cost to their own health and wellbeing. According to several of the healthcare workers it was a welcome break from the challenges they encounter daily on the job.

Dewayne Fletcher, a patient-care assistant, was very appreciative of the kind gesture by Scotiabank.

“Scotiabank always gives back to the staff. We appreciate them giving back to the hospital in every aspect. Most of us are customers also. The service is excellent. We do not have to wait in long lines anymore. Once we show our identification we get through quickly. They have also helped me to gain some of the things I have today,” Fletcher said.

Another elated health-care worker, Damoya Wedderburn, also a patient care assistant, was grateful that they were recognised for their unrelenting service, especially during the pandemic.

“I think it is a very good gesture. We feel appreciated and that we are remembered for the good work that we are doing. It is a bit rough and scary because we have had to work with coronavirus patients. On my ward there are some patients that come down with it. I have not caught it, thanks be to God,” Wedderburn said.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Scotiabank has lent its support to the fight, and remains committed to playing their part. The bank said it is very pleased to be able to recognise Cornwall Regional Hospital's very deserving health-care workers.

According to Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice-president, public affairs and communications at Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, health-care workers have been the ultimate heroes throughout this pandemic, as they work tirelessly on the front line.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone but our heroes on the front lines and our healthcare workers in particular have demonstrated a level of selflessness and commitment that is truly commendable. This is our way of saying thank you and showing our appreciation for what we know has been a very difficult period,” Forbes-Patrick said.