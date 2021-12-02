ScotiaGroup Jamaica boss gets regional role

ScotiaGroup Jamaica boss gets regional roleThursday, December 02, 2021
|
Scotiabank yesterday announced that its Jamaica chief, Audrey Tugwell Henry, will be given additional responsibilities as the senior vice-president (SVP) of its Caribbean North and Central operations.
The appointment, which takes effect January 1, 2022, will see Tugwell Henry expanding her oversight of Scotiabank's operations to include the Bahamas, Cayman, Turks & Caicos, in addition to its Jamaican operations.
It comes just a year after Tugwell Henry was appointed the president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica in January 2021.
Commenting on the appointment Anya Schnoor, executive vice-president of Scotiabank's
Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay region, said, “I am extremely pleased to announce
Audrey Tugwell Henry's well-deserved promotion to SVP with responsibility for Caribbean
North and Central, in addition to her current role as president and CEO, Scotia Group
Jamaica. Audrey is a transformational leader with over 30 years' experience in the financial
services industry. In a little under a year in her current role, she developed and executed clear
business strategies to reposition the bank as it navigates the effects of the economic
environment, while delivering sustainable results for the business.”
In her new role, Tugwell Henry will focus on driving growth in the region and charting forward
the bank's customer-first strategy, which is underpinned by the ongoing digital
transformation of the bank's operations.
Tugwell Henry holds a Diploma in Education from Church Teachers' College: Mandeville, a Bachelor
of Science degree in Management Studies from The University of the West Indies, and a
Master's of Business Administration from the Mona School of Business & Management - UWI,
Mona.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy