Screams of delight as Waterhouse Christmas treat 'shot'Monday, January 03, 2022
|
Acc ording to the language of the streets, the Christmas treat for the children of Waterhouse in Kingston 'shat', as was evident in the screams of delight and the joy on the faces of the young ones enjoying the annual affair on Boxing Day.
Observer Photo Editor Joseph Wellington captured the happy moment, which was organised by community activists Kevin Ruddock and Kenisha Burnett, at Penwood Crescent:
