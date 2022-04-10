SDC, Sandals continue to spread love in MoBay's inner city

Team members from the Sandals Resorts in Montego Bay, the region and community relations officers from the Social Development Commission (SDC) ventured into the community of Bogue in St James on Thursday to honour their commitment of effecting positive social change through their “Spreading the Love” initiative.

The scores of children and adults in attendance delighted in the variety of treats and one-on-one mentorship sessions offered by the team.

SDC's community relations officer for the division, Alecia Spence, charged members of the community to use skills gleaned in the mentorship and intervention sessions to uplift the community and be role models among their peers. “The SDC and Sandals are here to be your partners in 'spreading the love',” Spencer told the enthusiastic audience.

Spence also lauded Sandals and the partnership that has been forged, noting that “community development provides a foundation to improve the lives of its citizens. To see two organisations like Sandals and SDC working together to empower our community members and create stronger more connected communities sends a positive message to the rest of the society.”

Sandals' regional public relations manager for Montego Bay, Ian Spencer, emphasised the importance of not only filling the children's stomachs but also the more lasting enrichment of filling their hearts and minds. He encouraged the team leaders to form groups of three to allow for a more intimate and impactful counselling session with the residents of Bogue and New Ramble.

The PR manager also reinforced the initiative's ideas for growth, stating Sandals' interest in working further alongside the SDC to “Spread the Love” in other communities. He also noted the outpour of requests that his office has been receiving to stage these activities across the region.

“We were delighted to assist in this mentorship session in the Bogue community. It was a joy to see the large turnout of students as well as adults and their response to our presence. While we treated the kids to refreshments and goodies, the fact that we were able to impact lives speaks volumes, the goal is to have these intervention programmes in as many communities as possible so that we can really see an overall change in this generation and by extent the future of Jamaica. The demand is there and along with the SDC we will try our best to facilitate everyone,” Spencer concluded.

Kevaun Williams, who is an active volunteer within the outreach group, had this to say about his time at Bogue. “I try to make it to all of Sandals' outreach activities because I can see the impact it has in the lives of the people they help, especially the children. I spoke to two young ladies and the interest they have in the career opportunities I was telling them about was very wholesome.”

Clive Cross, a member of the community, said he was touched by the interest shown by the SDC and Sandals as well as the message passed on by the team members and the fact that they encouraged the citizens to be better men and women.