SDC support impacts over 2,000 Jamaican youth

SDC support impacts over 2,000 Jamaican youthThursday, January 02, 2020
|
More than 2,000 young Jamaicans benefited
from social and grant assistance programmes that were administered by the
Social Development Commission (SDC) during 2019.
This was disclosed by Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie, during a recent press briefing at the ministry’s offices in Kingston.
He said the SDC was instrumental in developing 418 new areas of opportunities, which were pivotal in creating employment for Jamaicans.
Against this background, he commended the agency’s management and staff for their work in the ongoing development of communities islandwide.
Meanwhile, Minister McKenzie advised that the SDC will be rolling out a comprehensive programme to revitalise community centres across Jamaica in the 2020/21 fiscal year.
This, he added, will form a major part of the commission’s focus during the new financial year.
The Social Development Commission (SDC) is the principal agency working with Jamaica’s 775 communities.
Its mission is to facilitate the empowerment of citizens by enabling their participation in an integrated, equitable and sustainable national development process.
— JIS
