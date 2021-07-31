Search on for father accused of raping 11-year-old daughter

Search on for father accused of raping 11-year-old daughterSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Detectives from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are now seeking a Westmoreland man for questioning in relation to the alleged rape of his 11-year-old daughter.
The girl was reportedly raped by the accused on two occasions in 2018 and 2020 in Westmoreland.
Police reported that the child, who was living with her stepmother, was visiting the home of her father in Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland when she was raped.
A report, after the second incident, was made to the police. She was subsequently referred to the Savanna-la-Mar General Public Hospital for medical examination and counselling and assessment at the Victim's Support Unit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy