Search on for father accused of raping 11-year-old daughter

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Detectives from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are now seeking a Westmoreland man for questioning in relation to the alleged rape of his 11-year-old daughter.

The girl was reportedly raped by the accused on two occasions in 2018 and 2020 in Westmoreland.

Police reported that the child, who was living with her stepmother, was visiting the home of her father in Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland when she was raped.

A report, after the second incident, was made to the police. She was subsequently referred to the Savanna-la-Mar General Public Hospital for medical examination and counselling and assessment at the Victim's Support Unit.