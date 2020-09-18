Second Caymanian student gets full scholarship to attend NCU

Tevon Dixon is the second Caymanian to be awarded a full scholarship to attend the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Jamaica.

Dixon, 22, who hails from the island’s East End community, began studies in social work at the institution on September 7.

“I am very grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the grant of this scholarship,” Dixon said. “I see myself becoming a role model, particularly for young people.”

The scholarship is issued under Cayman Islands’ NCU alumni association with its first awardee, Sonia Bailey, entering her second year pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in education.

“We are truly delighted to have afforded this opportunity for a Caymanian to access tertiary education at a Christian tertiary educational institution like NCU, and we wish her the greatest of success in her studies,” said President of the Cayman Chapter of the NCU Alumni Association, Patricia Ebanks.

“The funds for the scholarship were garnered from a 2019 concert and other fund-raising initiatives by the non-profit organisation,” added Ebanks who thanked all the sponsors who made this award possible.

The NCU’s main campus is in Mandeville, Manchester and is fully accredited, offering degrees in a wide range of fields up to the doctoral level.

Scholarships from the Cayman Chapter of the NCU Alumni Association are available to all Caymanians, regardless of religious affiliation, who fulfill academic requirements, are accepted by NCU, and are approved by the Chapter’s Scholarship Committee.