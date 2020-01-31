Second charter flight of Jamaican deportees to arrive in February

Second charter flight of Jamaican deportees to arrive in FebruaryFriday, January 31, 2020
|
Dozens of Jamaicans living in the United Kingdom (UK) have been detained and are being held by the Home Office in anticipation of a charter flight to repatriate them back to Jamaica on Tuesday, February 11.
According to the Home Office, those being deported had all been convicted of crimes in the UK, and as such will be returned to Jamaica in the coming weeks.
It is the second charter since the damning Windrush Scandal that ripped through Great Britain. However, lawyers, on select detainees’ behalf, have argued that the move comes before the much-delayed Windrush Lessons Learned Review has been published.
In the eyes of some, the Home Office’s decision effectively rips families apart and subjects deportees to a country many left decades ago.
Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Asif Ahmad, while confirming the mass deportation, noted that he was unable to give details on the exact number of Jamaicans to be repatriated.
The High Commissioner noted that unlike previous instances, which surrounded immigration matters, the incoming batch of Jamaican deportees all served prison sentences in the UK beyond a year – which, under British law, would automatically subject them to deportation.
Ahmad said that the final tally of deportees could not be arrived at because the UK government, having notified the individuals, is currently before the courts as several Jamaicans seek legal recourse.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy