Second Christmas success for young entrep

YANIQUE Walker describes herself as very optimistic in her pursuits. This optimism is a striking feature that earned her the trust of her close contacts and some business success.

Walker, a graduate of the University of Technology, Jamaica with a bachelor's degree in business administration, is an entrepreneur and curator of WhatsPoppinJa, a pop-up shop business that provides a platform for small and medium-sized businesses to sell and showcase their products and services.

But in the 2020, during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Walker faced a multitude of challenges. She lost her job, and was turned down for sponsorship by a large investor.

Determined not to fail, Walker subsequently raised money out of her pocket for her business, which she registered in December 2020 as an event planning organisation and platform for entrepreneurs who are usually concerned about the high cost of rent associated with establishing a physical location.

“My circle of business associates had always requested that I market and promote their products and services but the majority lacked a physical location due to the high cost,” Walker said.

On December 11 and 12, 2021, Walker transformed the courtyard of the Reggae Mill Restaurant and Bar at Devon House into WhatsPoppinJa's annual pop-up shop. The rustic courtyard was merchandised in such a way that each vendor could have sufficient space without sacrificing the comfort or mobility of either party.

Walker boasted that her team has planned and executed numerous events to date, but her greatest accomplishment has been the successful hosting of this recent pop-up shop event during the Christmas season.

“[This year], 2021 is the second staging of the event.” Walker shared, “Because of the positive response from vendors, the event was held for two days.”

She continued, “This year we have four returning vendors, and 20 new vendors. We featured 25 vendors on December 11, and 17 vendors on December 12, all of whom are small businesses established in a range of industries such as beauty, wellness, craft, and food.”

Walker seamlessly prioritises the vendor experience, as she strives to locate pop-up events in prime locations such as Devon House to maximise visibility for each vendor.

Kimberly Swaby of 'Kim's Nuts and Seeds' lauded the event, adding that, “the event was good, and the experience was enhanced by the ability to offer tasting opportunities to prospective buyers.”

Likewise, Tiffany Copes, founder of 'Think Educational Services', agreed, noting that her educational booth was a hit during the event.

“This event is an excellent opportunity to meet new people and have meaningful conversations,” she said. “Numerous persons have since enrolled in the programme I am offering.”

In addition to the wealth of opportunities created for small businesses, the agency also provides additional services to vendors that are directly linked with the brand, such as accounting and business consultation.

Walker said: “It is a profitable avenue for small business owners to come on board. This year's event was a resounding success. We had a significant volume of foot traffic at the event, and vendors accomplished their mission by generating sales and networking with a large number of attendees.”