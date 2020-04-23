‘Second COVID-19 wave in the US could be more deadly’Thursday, April 23, 2020
|
The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic expected this winter could be deadlier than the current pandemic.
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Washington Post, saying it would likely coincide with peak flu season. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”
Two simultaneous outbreaks of respiratory infections would dramatically strain the health care system, he said. The first wave of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has already killed more than 42,000 Americans.
Redfield said federal and state officials need to use the coming months to prepare for a worst-case scenario. He said that as the stay-at-home orders are lifted, officials need to stress the importance of social distancing and hand washing.
Asked about protests against stay-at-home orders and some residents’ demands that states be “liberated” from restrictions Redfield declared: “It’s not helpful.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy