Second cycle of islandwide drain-cleaning activities to begin in September

The National Works Agency (NWA) is set to begin the second cycle of its islandwide drain-cleaning activities.

This activity forms part of national preparations for the 2020 North Atlantic Hurricane season.

The first cycle of drain-cleaning activities was carried out by the agency in April and May of this year, at a cost of approximately $100 million.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NWA, E.G Hunter, said the second cycle is set to begin by the first week of September.

“That normally corresponds with the peak of the hurricane season, which is somewhere from the 12th of September to the middle of October. So, we are fortunate that the drain-cleaning activities we carried out in April and May would have attenuated some of the impacts of the recent rains,” Hunter said, during a virtual press conference on August 24.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.