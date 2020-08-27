Second cycle of islandwide drain-cleaning activities to begin in September

Second cycle of islandwide drain-cleaning activities to begin in SeptemberThursday, August 27, 2020
|
The National Works Agency (NWA) is set to begin the second cycle of its islandwide drain-cleaning activities.
This activity forms part of national preparations for the 2020 North Atlantic Hurricane season.
The first cycle of drain-cleaning activities was carried out by the agency in April and May of this year, at a cost of approximately $100 million.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NWA, E.G Hunter, said the second cycle is set to begin by the first week of September.
“That normally corresponds with the peak of the hurricane season, which is somewhere from the 12th of September to the middle of October. So, we are fortunate that the drain-cleaning activities we carried out in April and May would have attenuated some of the impacts of the recent rains,” Hunter said, during a virtual press conference on August 24.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy