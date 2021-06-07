Sections of Constant Spring tax office destroyed by fire

Sections of Constant Spring tax office destroyed by fireMonday, June 07, 2021
|
Jamaicans looking to pay their taxes at the revenue collection agency located on Constant Spring will have to wait until Wednesday or use another location, after sections of the office were destroyed by fire early Monday (June 7).
While the cause of the fire is at this time unknown, fire officers shared that they responded to the blaze which started in the registry department at around 8:30 a.m.
Fire officers from both the Half-Way-Tree Fire Station and the Â Yorke Park Fire Station responded to the blaze which was quickly brought under control.
According to Chief corporate communications officer at Tax Administration Jamaica, Meris Haughton due to deep cleaning activities the office would be closed until at least Wednesday .
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy