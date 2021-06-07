Sections of Constant Spring tax office destroyed by fire

Jamaicans looking to pay their taxes at the revenue collection agency located on Constant Spring will have to wait until Wednesday or use another location, after sections of the office were destroyed by fire early Monday (June 7).

While the cause of the fire is at this time unknown, fire officers shared that they responded to the blaze which started in the registry department at around 8:30 a.m.

Fire officers from both the Half-Way-Tree Fire Station and the Â Yorke Park Fire Station responded to the blaze which was quickly brought under control.

According to Chief corporate communications officer at Tax Administration Jamaica, Meris Haughton due to deep cleaning activities the office would be closed until at least Wednesday .