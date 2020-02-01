Sections of Jamaica’s Mandela Highway closed for weekend repairs

The eastbound section of Jamaica’s Mandela Highway in Central Village is scheduled to be closed from Saturday at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.

The closure is to facilitate road repairs being done by the National Works Agency (NWA).

Traffic will be directed on to the westbound carriageway at the Texaco service station at Central Village and will proceed to the Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre before being redirected back on to the eastbound roadway.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained in either direction between both points.