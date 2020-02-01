Sections of Jamaica’s Mandela Highway closed for weekend repairs

Sections of Jamaica’s Mandela Highway closed for weekend repairsSaturday, February 01, 2020
|
The eastbound section of Jamaica’s Mandela Highway in Central Village is scheduled to be closed from Saturday at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.
The closure is to facilitate road repairs being done by the National Works Agency (NWA).
Traffic will be directed on to the westbound carriageway at the Texaco service station at Central Village and will proceed to the Hi-Pro Ace Supercentre before being redirected back on to the eastbound roadway.
A single lane of traffic will be maintained in either direction between both points.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy