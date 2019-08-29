Sections of Spanish Town Hospital to be renovated

Twenty million dollars is currently being spent to renovate five wards at

the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

The money for the project is being provided by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

Ward 3 was reopened last month following renovation activities, which included: repainting the ward, upgrading its lighting, meshing its windows, installing ceiling fans, carpentry work and masonry work.

Chief Executive Officer of the Spanish Town Hospital, Dwayne Francis said that similar work will be done on Wards 2, 4, 5 and 6.

“It is our aim to improve the aesthetics on the wards and take the opportunity to address any infrastructural challenges that may be on the wards,” Francis said.

He said damaged ceiling “beds” will be removed and replaced, ward areas will be meshed, front doors on the wards will be replaced with new doors, wards will be repainted, and ceiling fans and additional hand wash stations will be installed.