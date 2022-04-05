Sectoral debate starts today

PARLIAMENT resumes sitting this afternoon, with two heavyweights from either side of the House of Representatives — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, and Opposition Spokesman on Transport Mikael Phillips — opening the floor for the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate.

Bartlett has already predicted a robust debate, which will focus on “growth and economic recovery”, a theme already set by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke in the recent annual Budget Debate.

Beginning today and over the next few weeks, Cabinet ministers, as well as Opposition spokespersons, will begin sharing with the country the details of portfolio contributions to the recovery, as well as expose likely failures in the Government's plans to reinforce economic recovery by controlling debt and social spending.

It is no surprise that Bartlett, who is also Leader of the House of Representatives, will kick off this “growth” debate, as his Ministry of Tourism as stood out like a beacon of growth for the economy which had been virtually locked down by the novel coronavirus over the past two years.

During Standing Finance Committee review of the estimates of expenditure in February, Bartlett had said that more than $500 million had been earmarked for work on tourism-related projects across the island during the fiscal year. He also said that $225 million of the amount is programmed for beach development, with funds also allocated to carry out work under the Enhanced Highway and Road Attractions projects.

Opposition spokesman Phillips will also have his fair share of issues to raise, including bad roads and those affecting the country's public transportation system, especially the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, the Government-owned bus company, and its failure to fulfil the need for proper transportation for both adults and children.

Phillips has insisted that the expenditure of $5.7 billion last year cannot be justified.

“There is something that is economically wrong with the operations there,” Phillips declared as he called on the ministries of finance and transportation to take a detailed look into the operations of the bus company, with a view to shedding light on why more was being paid out for less service.

The debate is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm at Gordon House.