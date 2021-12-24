Security assurance

The health and wellness ministry is assuring Jamaicans that all steps have been taken to protect personal data on their digital vaccination certificates as the validation process used to generate, update, and correct information follows specific security protocols.

The certificates, launched yesterday, are being provided under a partnership between the ministry, United Nations Children's Fund, and the eGovernment Foundation of India. Data on booster doses are to be added to the certificates by mid-January.

Yesterday, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said every effort was made to iron out the glitches which caused a delay in the roll-out of certificates on Monday this week, but there may still be issues that need adjustment, such as the spelling of the name of the certificate holder, as well as other errors. He stressed that the platform asks people to input all the information they had originally provided when they got vaccinated to ensure that there are no loopholes for fraud of mischief.

“Technology comes with downsides, and people take pleasure in applying alternative means of invading or stealing information for various reasons; it happens every day… the technology can be breached if we are not careful, so this requirement for information upload is an additional security feature. It does take some effort, but it is an important security feature to validate that the person who is requesting a card is who that person says they are, otherwise you could end up with duplications and all sorts of things,” Dr Tufton said. “It really is a security feature, and I think it is an important one. From the citizens' perspective, they really should see the investment to fill the form out or to add the information as part of their own protection.”

Shawn Bolton, head of information and communication technology at the ministry, added, “We ask for more information so that we can validate that the information that you would like to change is actually correct and you are the person that would want to change this information, and it's your information. We don't want unscrupulous persons to be making changes to whatever information is on the card. We need all that information that we can validate that it's you.”

He said that, while people may recognise specific errors, such as an incorrect name, there could also be an updated address, for example, which will then require another series of processes.

“So what we ask is that you upload your ID card so we can validate all the fields to ensure that your name, date of birth, and all the information about you is indeed correct,” he said.

Corrected cards will be generated in at least 72 hours.

Bolton advised that, in the event of an emergency, where an individual needs their digital card to travel, for example, they should visit a fixed vaccination site for assistance.

Meanwhile, Dr Tufton noted that the system is set up to address anticipated hiccups.

“Your name may be spelt wrong, something may be awry in terms of the date of birth, but it allows you the opportunity to make those adjustments,” he said, stressing that people with technological challenges can seek assistance from fixed vaccination centres, where they can also have the cards printed.

The minister urged people to keep their vaccination certificates handy as there will come a time when they will be asked for proof of vaccination for access “to whatever situation you're seeking access to”.

He said the digital card puts Jamaica in a global position in which its citizens have easier freedom of movement in the COVID-19 screening process.

“Despite the few days of delay, I am convinced that it was well worth it because we needed to iron out all or as many as possible of the kinks that we needed to in order to make it a smooth transition,” he stated.

The World Health Organization-standard digital certificates, which are universally accepted, feature a QR code to enable validation of the information on the card and vaccination status without encroaching on privacy. The QR code is readable on international digital platforms and can be printed on regular letter-sized paper.

A total of 1,195,126 Jamaicans are now fully vaccinated.