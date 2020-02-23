Security being provided for Trini student who returned from China

Security has been provided at the home of a Trinidad and Tobago student, who arrived from China on Friday after threats had been made against the family over fears that the student may be carrying the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington was quoted in media reports as saying that she is aware of the threats being made against the unidentified student and that 24-hour security had been provided at her home.

Carrington said all efforts are being made to deal with the situation and is urging people to “cease and desist” from spreading false information about the student, who tested negative on arrival in the country.

Health authorities said that the student would be monitored on a daily basis to ensure that she remains in good health.

The Ministry of Health in a statement regarding the return of the student, a scholarship winner, said the student arrived at the ANR Robinson International Airport on Friday at 5.21 pm (local time) and that she had been screened for the virus that has so far killed more than 2,000 people mainly in China and South Korea.

In addition, all passengers arriving on the flight had been screened and all found to be negative. It is said that the student was “immediately isolated” from all other persons on arrival at the airport, interviewed and examined by the relevant authorities.

The statement said that the student is now under house quarantine and that the Division of Health has complained of receiving several threatening messages as well as being posted on social media regarding the return of the student.