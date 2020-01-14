Security minister addresses recent incidents of violence against women

Security minister addresses recent incidents of violence against womenTuesday, January 14, 2020
National security Minister Dr Horace Chang has condemned the recent incidents of violence against women stemming from domestic conflict.
Two of the most recent incidents occurred within days of each other in the parishes of St Catherine and St Elizabeth. This brought to three the number of such incidents since the start of the year.
While expressing condolences to the families of those affected, Chang says the Government is making legislative changes to bolster legal framework for greater protection of women, children and the elderly and bring perpetrators to justice.
“It must be that where offences are committed, we must have severe penalties that act as deterrents to these crimes. Justice must be swift, sure and severe” says Chang.
Chang is also encouraging persons who are aware of domestic disputes in their communities to make reports to the police.
“Come forward with useful information that can assist with investigations and lead to the arrest and successful prosecutions of guilty parties,” he urged.
