Security minister condemns motor vehicle attack on police officer

Security minister condemns motor vehicle attack on police officerSaturday, January 25, 2020
|
Minister of National Security Horace Chang has condemned an incident in which a police officer was mowed down by a motorist in New Kingston on Thursday morning (Jan 23).
“This senseless attack is an unfortunate reality faced by the police when motorists do not adhere to the road code or directives from the officers on duty,” he said.
The constable, who sustained injuries resulting from the hit and run accident, has been admitted to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and will undergo surgery. Minister Chang expressed deepest sympathies to the police officer and his family and wished him a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, the Minister lauded the use of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which captured the video footage that identified the motor vehicle and led to its seizure. The CCTV cameras are linked to the Ministry’s JamaicaEye project. Minister Chang said the ministry “will continue to appropriately train and supervise the responsible use of this technology in tandem with the nation’s crime-fighting efforts”.
The ministry and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are encouraging anyone with information to call 119 or contact the nearest police station.
