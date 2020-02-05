Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial

The Senate voted Wednesday afternoon (Feb 5) to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment against him.

The Republican-controlled chamber first voted down the article alleging abuse of power (52–48) affirming an outcome that was widely expected essentially since the trial’s start on Jan. 21. Minutes later, they voted 53-47 against the second article, alleging obstruction of Congress.

The effort to remove Trump from office needed the support of at least two-thirds—or 67 members—of the Senate to carry, but Utah Sen Mitt Romney was the only one of the 53 Republicans in the chamber to buck party lines and vote to convict the president.

No president has ever been removed from office via impeachment. Senators will now vote on the second article of impeachment, alleging obstruction of Congress, for which an acquittal is also expected.

Approved in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in December, the two articles alleged wrongdoing by Trump in his request that Ukraine probe former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over their dealings in Ukraine.