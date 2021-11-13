Senator bats for squatters

Opposition Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns says Government must move urgently to remove the 60-year provision in law that people who have been squatting on Crown lands must satisfy before they can pursue legal ownership.

She issued the appeal in her state of the nation presentation yesterday for the laws governing adverse possession of Crown lands to be changed to align with legislation which provides for similar ownership of private lands, noting that she had previously advocated an amendment to that particular provision.

Senator Frazer-Binns pointed out that, legally, if someone has lived on a privately owned land for more than 12 years, within certain prescribed conditions, then they have a beneficial interest in the land, as set out in the Limitations of Actions Act, and the Registration of Titles Act.

“Many Jamaicans who never before could have owned a piece of land can now do so legally, yet the same legislation that says you can own private land after 12 years states that in order to own government land you have to be in possession for 60 years,” she pointed out, arguing that, despite being the largest owner of lands in the island, the State can hardly account for what it owns, yet private citizens seeking to own such lands still face a higher hurdle.

She said the 60-year provision in the Registration of Titles Act serves no useful purpose and should be changed. According to the senator, more than 104,000 Jamaicans live in informal settlements on Crown lands, and the Government should reduce this time frame if it is serious about giving more Jamaicans access to landownership.

“We cannot be serious about titling and continue to place this burden on so many Jamaicans who, but for the land being government lands, would have acquired ownership years ago,” she said.

Frazer-Binns said successive governments have generally not done enough to regularise the tenure of Jamaicans who live in informal settlements. She pointed out that, even while the country grapples with food security, a significant portion of lands that could be used for agricultural purposes are occupied by informal settlers.

She noted that of the more that 585 squatter settlements cross the island, 72 per cent of them are on arable lands, pointing to St Elizabeth as one example.

“They [informal settlers] cannot take a piece of paper to the bank, or to the PC [People's Cooperative] bank, or to any commercial bank to get a loan to expand their farm, or to improve their housing,” Frazer-Binns said, pointing out that there are numerous pieces of legislation dealing with land which could address the issue.

“If only we had the political will and desire to truly help these people to own a piece of this rock it would change their lives and those of their families and generations to come,” she said.

In the sectoral debate in Parliament earlier this year, portfolio minister for housing and urban renewal Pearnel Charles Jr said 20 per cent or more of Jamaica's settlements are unplanned. The Government has also said that it will provide 30,000 housing solutions on Crown lands to help reduce squatting.

The Registration of Titles Act was amended in 2019 to, among other things, address:

* the long-standing issue of people being unable to get titles in government land settlement schemes after completing their payments for the land;

* the problem of people occupying lands for generations, without titles; and

* the simplification of procedures to reduce costs for lodging of caveats.