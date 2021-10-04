Senator recommends split in transmission, distribution of JPS operations

GOVERNMENT Senator Aubyn Hill is recommending that the transmission and distribution portion of the Jamaica Public Service jamaica Public Service company Limited's (JPS) operations be split off into a special purpose vehicle, and traded on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, to ensure transparency in relation to net billing arrangements with renewable investors.

“It would have a completely different transparency, and part of that agreement would be how you calculate the cost that is infused into a net billing system [that] is completely open and transparent and can be questioned and agreed on,” he argued last week at a meeting of the joint select committee (JSC) which is reviewing the 2015 Electricity Act.Hill was in agreement with Opposition spokesman on energy Phillip Paulwell that current net billing arrangements are a disincentive to those who want to invest in renewable energy solutions.

“The big issue is that you have the transmission and distribution costs being calculated by the JPS alone that has a keen interest in making sure that its interests are covered. We don't necessarily know how those costs are tabulated. Right now what we have as net billing is a clear disincentive to people who want to go into renewable energy — there is so much net in the billing to the investor that it is a disincentive,” Hill said.

He suggested that it is time for distribution and transmission costs to be separated from total production costs: “The same owners who own the distribution and transmission now could be the same owners, but with a change — a portion of it should be put on the stock exchange so that Jamaican taxpayers can invest in this company, and there would then be clear openness…that's where we should be looking to go with this licence,” he said, pointing out that this would propel efficiency and drive down distribution costs due to competition.

Senator Hill argued that while the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) can make recommendations, it is policymakers who must take the decision to change the existing net billing arrangements.

Paulwell said the time was opportune for Cabinet to examine the matter, given that the Government is preparing to negotiate with the JPS as the light and power company nears the end of its electricity licence. “Especially in the context that the GOJ [Government of Jamaica]owns 20 per cent of those shares. It could be a matter that could be addressed in relation to those shares that the Government owns,” he remarked.Paulwell said net metering allows renewable energy providers to pay the JPS the same amount for additional supply to the grid that the JPS would charge them for use of electricity; but net billing operates differently whereby the JPS deducts the transmission and distribution costs and only pays the renewable energy supplier the net amount.

“There is a view that that does not sufficiently encourage people to invest in the renewable system [and] the JPS's argument is that they need to be compensated separately for when people use their distribution network. I'm just wondering if there isn't some mid-ground that the OUR could develop that will continue to encourage people to invest in renewables, but provide an incentive.

You really have to put in a sweetener for the investor to put in solar or wind systems,” he explained.Paulwell said the suggestion was not intended to put JPS out of business, but to enable the country to cut down on the use of fossil fuel and to provide that incentive for people to invest in the sector.In its recommendation to the committee, the OUR suggested that the definition of net billing be modified to reflect the potential for such arrangements to be entered into with any energy supply licencee, not just the JPS.