Senator says flexi-work arrangements more relevant in pandemic

GOVERNMENT Senator Kavan Gayle says that flexible work arrangements (FWA) have become more relevant to Jamaica's labour relations since the current COVID-19 crisis, than they has ever been.

Pushing for increased reference to these arrangements for guidance in COVID-19-related labour negotiations, Senator Gayle told the Senate on Friday that flexible work arrangements are likely here to stay and can produce innovative ways of making work even more accomodating in the emerging decade.

“I want to suggest that if we are to agree on anything related to the future of work, let's agree that flexible work arrangements are likely here to stay, and we will see innovative ways of making even more flexibility emerge in the next decade,” he said.

Gayle, who is also president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) and who was speaking in the Senate's annual State of the Nation Debate, noted that the Employment (Flexible Work Arrangements) (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act was passed on October 31, 2014 but has not seen wide participation since.

“But, it is without question that this Government has given that legislation the needed support and promoted the use of these work arrangements, as the intent of the legislation is to enhance productivity and afford workers the opportunity to better structure their lives, through a flexible employee-employer work agreement, even as we seek to increase employment opportunities,” he noted.

He said that while it is recognised that the flexible work arrangements can come in different forms, one of the most well known and widespread versions is flextime, which allows employees to make their own hours from a range of available options.

He said that other arrangements include: flex-place, which deals with whether the employee works from home, or another location other than the office; compressed work week, in which employees work longer hours over four days, and have the fifth weekday off, or another version of this arrangement; and job sharing in which two people share one position, dividing the work and hours between them.

He pointed out that some benefits include: employees avoiding rush-hour commutes and having more time to actually work; a more balanced work and home life, especially for employees with babies or children doing homeschooling; offices can more efficiently use space, like desks, and resources like computers, to minimise the possibility of spreading infections in tight spaces; and multiple-person use of equipment and facilities.

“Smaller businesses that have been challenged in these times could save costs by having some employees telecommuting, thus reducing overheads; and employees can work when they feel, and demonstrate when they are at their most productive, rather than have their hours dictated by a standard workday,” he added.

Gayle said, however, that there is need for a written policy on the arrangements that support the legislation, and is clear about expectations once the arrangements are engaged. He also called for proper channels to communicate with both employees and employers about the possibilities for the flexible work arrangements and striving for equality and fairness once they have been put in place.

He additionally stated that, employers must also have regular evaluation and open and effective communication on the experiences resulting from the employment of the arrangements, and that last, but not least, was the importance of developing a code of practice to guide both employers and employees regarding flexible work arrangements.