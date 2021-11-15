Senator Sinclair made call Friday for return of SOEs

GOVERNMENT Senator Charles Sinclair, in what could be called a predictable tone, told the Senate on Friday that he would welcome the resumption of states of emergency (SOEs) in western parishes, including St James.

Senator Sinclair, a former mayor of Montego Bay, who was speaking in the state of the nation debate, said it would be hypocritical “to avoid the concern of crime and violence which plagues the parishes across western Jamaica, where many good things continue to happen”.

All three parishes were named yesterday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness among the seven police divisions across the island which are involved in the resumption of the SOEs across the island to battle crime and violence.

“Whilst the murders tend to be confined to inter and intra-gang members, it is still a worrying factor. As we have seen incidents do take place in spaces used by others and have negative impact,” he said.

“It is a mockery of a good debating to boast that under any one administration the murder rate was at 1,300, whilst under another it's at 1,500. The fact of the matter is, for a country our size, which is not at civil war, we should not be experiencing a murder rate anywhere above 1,000 per annum,” he stated.

Senator Sinclair noted that in 2018 the use of the enhanced security measures in specific police divisions produced results. Murders went down by 70 per cent in St James, 29.3 per cent in St Catherine North, 25 per cent in Kingston Western, 5.2 per cent in St Andrew South, and nationally there was a 21 per cent reduction in murders.

“This Administration must be commended for having the strength of character to take the bold step to cauterise the untenable situation that existed. More has to be done, and is in fact being done,” he said I welcoming signs of their resumption.

He pointed out that the expansion of the Burke Barracks was nearing completion, and will be available to house the Second Battalion of the Jamaica Defence Force, in addition to the expansion of facilities at Montego Hills for accommodating police in the region to support increased security measures.

“These measures will put more boots on the ground,” Charles suggested.

He recommended that the minister of national security also look at the restoration of the accommodation area that exists at the Barnett Street Police Station which was damaged by fire.

“There is tremendous benefit that can be achieved in its restoration,” he stated.

At the same time, Sinclair said that the implementation of the zones of special operations (ZOSOs) in Mount Salem and Norwood has, and will, bring more improvements to the physical infrastructure, the social and economic welfare of the residents of said communities.

“Those improvements will have positive impact in the fight against crime and violence,” Sinclair said.

He also noted that the construction of a new police station in the Mount Salem was as “an achievement in itself”.

“Where broken infrastructure previously existed, now accommodates a high quality, fit for purpose facility, of which the officers who use it and the communities it serves can be proud,” he stated.

He also noted the establishment of the Caribbean Military Academy which, he said, has broadened the training opportunities for young men particularly, who may otherwise be attracted to crime.

At the same time, he expressed support for the proposal made by Michelle Charles, Government MP for St Thomas Eastern, in the House of Representatives' State of the Constituency debate, for the use of ankle bracelets for accused persons on bail.

“I am prepared to advance the use of 'Control Orders' as exist in several Commonwealth countries to ensure that those who are not so willing, and who may be a threat to public safety be placed in suitable programmes, tailored to the individual's discipline, social and other skills for the benefit of the individual, will be imparted to these individuals for their benefit, the community and ultimately the nation,” he said.