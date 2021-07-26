Senator warns parents against 'blind faith'

Government Senator Natalie Campbell Rodriques on Friday warned parents against their vulnerability when using 'blind faith' to raise their children.

In her maiden appearance in the Senate's state of the nation (SON) debate, the senator urged parents to protect their children from evil elements who molest young people.

“As parents we must not allow the induced fear of fire, brimstone and damnation to let us leave our children vulnerable while they learn the word of the gospel,” she told the Senate.

“We must not facilitate blind faith. I urge all Jamaicans to keep in mind the following scriptures: Ephesians 5:11 says, 'Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them'. Psalm 82:4 says, 'Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.' What clearer messages, other than the word of the Lord, do we need to understand that we are not to protect anyone who molests our children and youth?” she questioned.

“We must not lay our girls and boys carelessly exposed to evil elements. It does not matter how much power we think the abuser has. Whether it be a church leader, a politician, a doctor, lawyer, teacher — no one should be allowed to escape the law for abusing our most vulnerable,” she insisted.

The senator was reacting to recent media reports of events, including rape and other forms of sexual molestation, involving religious preachers across the island. Blind faith is trusting in something without any evidence.

“I know the easy response after the feelings of emotion is to blame the Government. Do not get me wrong, the Government, as does any government, has a major role to play in protecting all citizens, including children, but I stand strong in saying that as parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, godparents, neighbours and friends, we all must take responsibility for what has been happening,” she said.

“As women we must be mindful of the men we let into our lives and that of our children. First priority must be a safe place for children in their homes,” she said.

“The Government has a role, along with citizens, and that is why I am proud to remind us of some of the plans/initiatives already announced by Minister [Fayval] Williams less than two weeks ago. These plans are part of reforms to the child protection ecosystem in Jamaica,” she noted.

Among the initiatives she named was the helpline for children which is to be launched in early September, in which the phones will be manned 24 hours per day by child care professionals and calls will be received on the number 2-1-1.

She also noted that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information have developed a policy to accelerate family type placement of children aged 0-3 years old; legislation is being drafted to amend the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA), specifically the problematic Section 24; the Adoption Act of 1958 is to be repealed and replaced; and work is being undertaken to develop a framework for the safety of children online.

She said that an anti-corporal punishment campaign will be launched to encourage positive forms of discipline, “as we cannot continue to inflict, not just pain but mental trauma on our children in the name of punishment”.

“I welcome this campaign, as I am sure you do, too. The negative effects from this deep-rooted practice of corporal punishment is obvious in how our children relate to each other and as adults,” she stated.

“As a people, our capacity to self-regulate and resolve conflicts amicably is extremely low. When and how would we learn these skills if when, as children, our elders draped, thumped, punched, whipped or yelled at us for doing what is perceived as wrong? Would it not be better if other approaches were undertaken to reprimand and punish? What if we spent more time highlighting positive behaviours?” she asked.