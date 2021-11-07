Senior citizens becoming less violent

Thinking of the elderly population one would conjure up images of peace and lawfulness. But over the course of the last five years, some 164 elders — over 55 years old — have been charged with murder.

Data obtained by the Jamaica Observer from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reveals that the “over 55” age group accounted for 40 murder charges in 2016, 48 in 2017, 31 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 11 in 2020, and 13 thus far in 2021.

The 16 to 25 age group accounts for 1,021 murder charges; 26 to 45 accounts for 251 and 46 to 55 is responsible for 89. In July the Sunday Observer had reported that 192 children had been charged with murder from 2015 to April 2021.

Further, the most recent murder charges among seniors include a 56-year-old security guard from St Ann, a 56-year-old farmer from Clarendon, a 66-year-old businessman from Portland, a 63-year-old from St Mary, and a 60-year-old racehorse groom from St Catherine.

According to the data, the oldest people charged were a 79-year-old farmer in 2018, as well as a 72- and 74-year-old in 2019.

However, Dr Aggrey Irons, consultant psychiatrist and past resident of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ), told the Sunday Observer that it is important to note that the numbers have trended downwards over the years.

“Starting from 2016 to the present, the numbers annually have been diminishing from a higher 40-something down to the teens. So, it is not a factor that is increasing; it is a factor that is decreasing, and between now and the next 50-odd days, we certainly don't expect there to be a mushrooming of the numbers. And the way that things are trending it would seem to be trending to remain in the teens, so we're not talking about an epidemic of murder being committed by senior citizens. We're talking about a reducing trend,” he reasoned.

“The inference could be drawn that senior citizens are becoming violent, when really, they are becoming less violent.”

Irons told the Sunday Observer that the attention should be turned towards crimes being committed against the elderly population.

“We're talking more about senior citizens being victims of violence rather than perpetrators. I am sure you would find that [the number of] senior citizens being murdered is way in excess of those being charged with murder. And then it would have to be disaggregated even further by having the police say how many senior citizens from the returning residents' group have been murdered by Jamaicans.

“You will find that that is an appalling number as well. In fact, it is the senior citizens who are to be found high up in the victim group rather than high up in the perpetrator group. Young children and senior citizens are becoming victims increasingly.”

The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) is a non-profit membership organisation for persons 50 and over, which was launched in 2010 as a 30th anniversary legacy project for PROComm, a communications firm.

Michael Edwards, account executive at PROComm, expressed concern at the statistics.

“Firstly, we deplore all murders, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of all victims, regardless of their age or that of the perpetrators. That said, the rate of violent crimes, including murders, while declining, remains far too high. So, murders involving seniors ought to be viewed within that wider prism,” Edwards said. “What the most recent figures have shown is that young males remain both the leading perpetrators and victims, but we have seen a sad trend of the elderly increasingly being targeted, in some cases by family members or members of their own household, and also becoming perpetrators.”

Citing many highlighted instances of neglected seniors living alone in undesirable situations across the country, and a limited spotlight on such, Edwards told the Sunday Observer that CCRP has made numerous appeals and presentations to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for an Elderly Care & Protection Act to encompass, among other provisions, a commission and a court for the elderly.

“We at CCRP have consistently sought to tangibly demonstrate care and compassion for the neediest among us, through a number of activities. At the governmental level, we note the revised National Policy for Senior Citizens, which was tabled in Parliament earlier this year as a White Paper. Like all well-thinking Jamaicans, we look forward to the speedy implementation of the policy.”

Speaking at the Office of the Prime Minister's Senior Citizens' Treat back in 2019, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that seniors don't always get the opportunity to voice their concerns.

“It is important that I see you because there are many issues that affect the seniors in our country that sometimes I am locked away in my office and dealing with other issues, that this this special group of Jamaicans don't always have an opportunity to speak with their prime minister,” he told the seniors.

Holness had said that many seniors used the opportunity to share grievances and highlight issues that affect them.

“…They know that I won't be able to address each and every one of them right now. Some of them know that nothing may come directly for them of their request, but the opportunity to be able to express your concerns will have an impact on me, and I will be able to make the necessary policies to make your lives easier.”

Further, Edwards pointed to diminished respect afforded to seniors, a stark contrast from times in which good manners and everyday courtesies were an important part of normal life.

“There has been, owing to a number of economic and other factors, a general hardening of the society over the years, and sadly our seniors have not been spared the effect of this. Creating a platform by which our seniors can have a respected place and voice in the society is the entire raison d'etre of the CCRP,” he said. “And we have, in collaboration with other stakeholders, sought to boost the public profile and highlight the tremendous value and importance of seniors to our society, as caregivers and guardians, as repositories of historical and cultural knowledge, as wise and experienced consultants in business and other areas of life.”

Edwards said there may be a connection that links displaced and neglected seniors to “negative incomes”.

“I may not speak competently to the psychological implications, but many of us will know from experience that greater involvement of all members and all generations in decision-making makes for a more harmonious and ultimately more successful household and family unit. In a similar vein, what is good for the household redounds to the benefit of the community and, more widely, to the nation. Where there is a pattern of neglect, even where seniors are shut out within their own households, then we can expect more negative outcomes, including psychological issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Irons argued that living conditions do not produce violent behaviour.

“Violent, murderous behaviour is as a result of opportunity and impulse. It is not based on poverty or poor living conditions. It is, however, a fact that when human beings are much too close, or where there is overcrowding, there is a diminution of impulse control. People get vex easily. They need more space.”