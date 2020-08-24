Senior government official becomes Suriname’s 59th COVID death

Deputy Director of Administrative Services

in Suriname’s Ministry of the Interior, Vergillio Rebin, died on Monday (August

24), two weeks after he was admitted to hospital suffering from the coronavirus

(COVID-19).

In a statement confirming his death, the health authorities said that Rebin, 31, was admitted to Wanica Regional Hospital, also suffered from underlying medical conditions associated with obesity.

Became the 59th victim of the virus in the Dutch-speaking country, Rebin also served as secretary of the Reform and Renewal Movement (HVB) party, which split from the Pertjajah Luhur to form part of the coalition government of President Chan Santokhi.

Suriname has 876 active cases out its 3,608 confirmed caseload, and over the past 24 hours, 39 persons tested positive for the virus, the lowest number since July 31, when 30 cases were reported.

Local hospitals have 145 patients admitted and 20 being treated in various intensive-care units. The total number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 is 2,673, including 114 in the past 24 hours.

There are 711 positive persons in isolation and 685 non-positives in quarantine.