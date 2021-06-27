Seniors, please don't fall victims to cybercrime

AS populations the world over continue to embrace online spaces for interacting and even transacting business, a local cybersecurity practitioner is urging Jamaicans, especially senior citizens, to educate themselves about the cyber world in order to reduce their vulnerability to cybercrime.

Henrique Chambers, cybersecurity officer at the Jamaica National Group, says since the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, cybercrime has trended up, and is responsible for trillions of dollars in losses globally.

“If it were measured as a country, then cybercrime — which is predicted to inflict damage totalling US$6 trillion globally in 2021 — would be the world's third-largest economy after the US and China,” the cybersecurity officer of more than two decades' experience said, quoting predictions by Cybersecurity Ventures, a world-leading cybersecurity researcher.

Chambers, who was speaking to members of the Portmore Church of God during a virtual meeting recently, said: “Cybersecurity Ventures expects global cybercrime costs to grow by 15 per cent per year over the next five years, reaching US$10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from US$3 trillion in 2015.

“This represents the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history. This is exponentially larger than the damage inflicted from natural disasters in a year, and will be more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined,” he said.

Arguing that cybersecurity is the responsibility of everyone and not merely experts and institutions, Chambers said knowledge is the most important resource people can rely on to withstand cybercriminals.

“Knowledge is power, when understood and properly applied,” he said.

“Shared knowledge contributes to collective security. One should be able to protect oneself to be able to protect others,” he said.

Giving examples of common types of cybercrime, Chambers warned Jamaicans to be on the lookout for social engineering and malware when online. Social engineering is an approach used by fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting people, by disguising their real intents, usually to fleece individuals of their funds. In short, most are scammers. While malware, although also often disguised, is more malicious in nature, intending to harm one's device or even reputation by taking hold or encrypting one's files or devices, often for a ransom. This type of malware is referred to as ransomware.

“Who are most susceptible to these kinds of criminal activities? Individuals who do not know, or adhere to, basic cybersecurity principles; a group which may include the elderly, but it can happen to anyone,” warned Chambers.

He provided some basic tips for using computers, sending e-mails and transacting business online, as well as when using automated teller machines, better known as ATMs. The tips include remembering to lock one's computer when stepping away, even for a brief moment; not clicking on links in unexpected, unknown, or untrusted e-mails; not doing financial transactions using public Internet access and on public computers, as well as never disclosing one's debit or credit card PIN and number.

“Take action after becoming a victim of a cybersecurity incident. Immediately make a report to the police at the nearest financial institution's branch,” he stated.

“The Internet makes our lives easier and makes a lot of things far more convenient, but, as it is with every convenience and innovation, there are unscrupulous persons who will prey on others who are not aware of the risks.”

REMEMBER TO:

* Disable 'auto-complete' function on your browser. This will prevent others from seeing personal information, if they gain unauthorised access to your computer.

* Be especially careful about opening an e-mail with an attachment. Even a friend may accidentally send an e-mail containing a virus. Also, your friend's address book could be hacked and mails sent from it to all his/her contacts. Therefore, review e-mails carefully before opening.

* Double-check before clicking on a link contained in an e-mail or other messages. The link could lead you to an infected website.

* Always be on the alert for e-mail scams. These e-mails are designed to convince you that the downloadable content is trustworthy.

* Update your passwords regularly.

* Keep your browser software up-to-date.

* Get anti-virus protection.

* Turn on popup blocker in your browser. Popup blocking is now a standard browser feature and should be enabled anytime you are surfing the web.

* Check your bank account balance/statements regularly. Pay keen attention to any unusual account activities or financial transactions.