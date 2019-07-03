Seprod Foundation aids fire-damaged Seaforth High

Seprod Foundation has donated $114,000 and six 25-inch fans to Seaforth High School which had its entire Visual Arts Department, and the students' School-based Assessment (SBA) stored within it, gutted by fire ealier this year.

Foundation staff and representatives of Serge Island Farms Ltd, Seprod's dairy farm in Seaforth, made the presentations on Monday, June 24 ahead of the summer break, which students will use to re-do their art pieces to be submitted to Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) as a component of their exam grade.

School Principal Calbert Thomas had expressed an immediate need for fans to cool the interim area where students will work over the summer while plans for the renovation of the department are under way.

“The fans will be put to good use, especially over the summer months, and will be transferred for use in the new Visual Arts Department when the renovations are completed,” Thomas told the presentation event.

“We are so grateful to the Seprod Foundation for their continued support and communication since the fire. It means a lot to all of us,” Thomas said.

Visual Arts teacher Caroline Miles and several of the visual arts students participated in the event.

Dr Gavin Bellamy, general manager of Serge Island Farms Ltd who made the presentation to Principal Thomas, reiterated the foundation's commitment to Seaforth High and the Seaforth community in general.

“Seaforth High School is a part of our community. We have seen the passion and commitment displayed by the students after losing most of their work, and we are so pleased that we are able to step in and assist in filling this need,” Bellamy said.

Chairperson of the foundation, Melanie Subratie added: “We are thrilled that the fans will make such a difference to the Visual Arts Department. We want to encourage the students to keep going despite any obstacles they may face. These children are Jamaica's future and we want to help them to excel in their exams and ultimately, to succeed in any career they may choose.”

Seprod Foundation's mandate is focused on strengthening families and communities through early childhood educational interventions, integrating technology into learning, and empowering individuals through awarding scholarships and grants.